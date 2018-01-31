MSP: Autonomous vehicles can prevent crashes





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be hundreds of thousands of crashes on Michigan roads this year, and some of those will be deadly.

In 2016, the most recent year for which finalized statistics are available, there were 312,172 crashes in Michigan; 980 of those were fatal, resulting in the deaths of 1,064 people. Of the fatal crashes, 274 involved alcohol and 239 involved drugs.

>>PDF: Michigan crash statistics for 2016

Michigan State Police Lt. Jim Flegel is a traffic safety specialist who studies crashes. He tries to figure out what went wrong in each one, but says they all share one thing:

“Unfortunately, the fatal crashes that I look at are 100 percent preventable crashes. There’s something that a person could have done to prevent getting involved in that crash,” he said.

He said advances in autonomous vehicles could decrease the number of crashes because computers don’t make the same mistakes as humans.

“Autonomous vehicles, unlike humans, don’t drive distracted. They don’t drive while impaired and drive drunk or high. They don’t drive recklessly or dangerously,” Flegel said.

A 2015 report by consulting firm McKinsey & Co. goes as far as to say autonomous vehicles will eliminate 90 percent of all car crashes in the U.S., prevent up to $190 billion in damages and health costs every year, and save thousands of lives.

“Autonomous vehicles could potentially make Michigan a much safer place to live and to travel,” Flegel said.

