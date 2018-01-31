PD: Homicide victim found in Kzoo is Kent County teen

Related Coverage Kalamazoo police investigate death as suspicious

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the death of a Grand Rapids teenager found in Kalamazoo as a homicide.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Capt. Shannon Bagley identified the victim as Mujay Dumbuyah, who attended East Kentwood High School.

A pair of walkers discovered the teenager’s body in a wooded area near Blakeslee Street and Prairie Avenue in Kalamazoo’s West Douglas neighborhood Sunday, according to KDPS. A source close to the investigation told 24 Hour News 8 that the victim’s body did not appear to have been there for very long.

Bagley said Wednesday that Wyoming and Grand Rapids police are helping in the investigation, but he wouldn’t comment on a suspect or possible motive in the homicide.

This is a breaking news story. We have a crew working to learn more. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

