Sharing the secret for a long and happy life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. WOOD) – “You’re never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream” C.S. Lewis famously said that and that’s exactly what came to mind the other day when Rachael visited Samaritas Senior Living. She attended a luncheon for a group of special residents.

Within that group, individuals who were just about to turn 100-years-old, and some who’d already passed the century mark.

They are a group with a lot of wisdom to share. We talked to them about their secrets for long life and happiness and about life at Samaritas Senior Living!

Many of these residents mentioned staying active, not just physically, but mentally. One unique thing Samaritas has is The Academy, a series of free classes for residents, that’s also open to the community.

Now through the end of March, you can sign up and experience classes in everything from healthy eating, to sign language, to astronomy. You can even learn about the life of President Gerald R. Ford or Grand Rapids’ most influential women throughout history.

Just sign up online at Samaritas.org/theacademy.

Samaritas Senior Living

2000 32nd Avenue

616- 452-5900

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

