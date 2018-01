PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — The son of the Van Buren County sheriff was sentenced to jail for his connection to a fatal Bangor shooting last year.

Nikolas Abbott was sentenced to one year in jail and four years of probation for his role in the 2017 incident. He pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for a felony in November in a plea agreement.

He provided Thurman Fletcher the handgun he used to kill 28-year-old Eddie “E.J.” Holland in Lions Park near Bangor last February.

