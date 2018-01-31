Suspected thief discovered in attic of Grandville home

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspected thief is facing more charges, after police discovered him hiding in the attic of a Grandville home following another crime.

The Walker Police Department shared details of the incident on its Facebook page Wednesday.

Walker police say they were called to the south end of the city Tuesday when the suspect assaulted a store worker after trying to steal merchandise. Investigators say the man also attacked a customer who tried to stop him from leaving.

When officers arrived, the suspect drove over a curb and sped off through a residential area. Police say they pursued him through yards, into a field and through an orchard before calling off the chase because of heavy traffic. However, authorities say they continued to monitor the suspect’s vehicle.

The incident ultimately ended at a Grandville home were officers and a K-9 found the man hiding in an attic and arrested him, according to Walker police.

The suspect remains in the Kent County Jail on several felony warrants as well as a list of new charges from Tuesday’s incident.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

