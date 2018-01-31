Zeeland PD: 2 suspected in more than 50 thefts

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Holland and Zeeland think two suspects charged with home invasion may be responsible for more than 50 thefts.

Dylan Connelly, 18, of Holland and 17-year-old Jett Ellerbroek of Zeeland were each charged Wednesday with two counts of third-degree home invasion.

The Zeeland Police Department says an officer recently spotted three stolen bikes outside of a home, drawing investigators’ attention to Connelly and Ellerbroek.

Police now suspect the two were involved between 50 and 70 larcenies from cars and garage break-ins in the Zeeland and Holland areas. More charges may be forthcoming.

On Wednesday, bond for both Connelly and Ellerbroek was set at $5,000. They are expected back on court Feb. 8.

