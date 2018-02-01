2 vehicles stolen after left running; 2 suspects sought

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for two suspects who stole vehicles that were left unlocked and running in Kalamazoo Wednesday.

The first incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Paterson Street near Douglas Avenue in the Northside neighborhood.

The victim witnessed three juveniles drive away and called police immediately. Police found the stolen vehicle at a nearby business, but no one was inside, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

The second incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 2600 block Heatherdowns Lane near Gull Road in the Burke Acres neighborhood.

A bystander witnessed the incident and called police immediately. Police found the stolen vehicle in a nearby apartment complex. The suspects inside the vehicle ran away, but police were able to arrest one suspect.

The suspect, a 17-year-old Kalamazoo man, was taken to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department on multiple charges, the release said.

Kalamazoo police are continuing to investigate both cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

