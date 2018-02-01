Fire forces dozens of tenants from BC apartment; 2 injured

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The fire marshal is trying to determine the cause of a fire that forced dozens of people from their homes in Battle Creek.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says it was alerted to the fire at River Apartments, located 45 Stringham Road, just after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. Flames were showing on the second and third floor balcony area when crews arrived.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire outside before entering the building, where they continued to squelch the flames and help several residents escape, according to investigators.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says three of the building’s 24 units were damaged by the fire, as well as the attic area. Other units were damaged by smoke and water.

Authorities say the entire building is currently uninhabitable, but residents of a dozen units may be allowed back in later Thursday or Friday.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says medical workers treated one tenant who was injured while jumping off a balcony; a first responder also injured their hand during a fall at the scene.

