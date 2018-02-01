GRPD seeks man in connection to double homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for questioning in the of killing a woman and her 2-year-old grandson in January.

Norman Muhammad Jr., 43, of Grand Rapids is wanted for absconding parole, GRPD says.

Muhammad is also wanted for questioning in the deaths of 46-year-old Germaine Bulloch-Brown and her grandson, 2-year-old King Talbert. They were shot and killed Jan. 17 at Brown’s home in the 200 block of Montgomery Street, near Jefferson Avenue. Brown’s husband discovered them after the shooting.

Muhammad, who has so far not been described as a suspect in the double homicide, stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. GRPD says he may be armed, so anyone who sees him should not approach him and should instead call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GRPD Detective Unit at 616.456.3403 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

