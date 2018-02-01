Lacks Enterprises wins “Auto Supplier of the Year”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 2018 “Celebration of Innovation: Automotive Supplier of the Year” award goes to Lacks Enterprises. The award was presented from the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association at the Michigan International Auto Show.

Lacks Enterprises is a 4th generation family owned company in Grand Rapids, that was founded in 1961. Lacks has a strong family, employee and community focus. It is the 4th largest privately held employer in West Michigan with over 2,600 employees. There are many 3rd generation family members working within Lacks and recently employees have retired with 50 years of history there.

Lacks Enterprises manufactures decorative trim for the automotive market as well as the appliance market. They have an ongoing commitment to industrial design, research and development. The Lacks research testing lab is well known in the automotive industry, with clients regularly touring and admiring the facilities.

Accepting the Award at the VIP reception was Jim Green, the Executive Director of Human Resources at Lacks Enterprises. “We continue to explore and innovate advanced technologies while pursuing continuous improvement and service enhancements for the industries that we serve, the people and families that we employ, and the community in which we reside,” Says Jim. “It’s very meaningful to be recognized by our community and peers.”

Watch the video above to hear an in-depth interview with Jim, as well as see part of tour of a Lacks manufacturing plant, and hear from two of the 4th generation Lacks family members, Ryan and Kurt V. Lacks.

Lacks doesn’t just bring innovation to the products and process but also to their business model. Their focus on employees and family, creates a unique culture and also provides a low cost primary care clinic. There is a culture of giving within the company that expands beyond the Lacks Cancer Center to silent giving in the company and to causes throughout the West Michigan community.

Find out more about the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association or Lacks Enterprises.

