Medical marijuana ordinance sparks $3.2M investment

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan company has gathered over $3.2 million it is planning on using to create 39 full-time jobs in Muskegon County.

Sparrow Consulting and a group of investors announced it has accumulated $3.2 million in professional services and land acquisition and development contracts. It is planning to use the funds to create 39 full-time positions and 47 long-term construction products.

Some of the projects include 37 acres of new land development, construction of two new retail storefronts and creating over 75,000 square feet of state of the art industrial space.

A company release said the projects are scheduled to take place in the next six months. The investment was made in anticipation of the passage of a medical marijuana ordinance in Muskegon County.

