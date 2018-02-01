Michigan International Auto Show comes to downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 20th Michigan International Auto Show is setup at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

The auto show is an opportunity for everyone to check out some of the most expensive, luxurious and “top” cars of 2018.

Nearly 35 different manufacturers will be at this year’s auto show. Hundreds of vehicles will be on display, including sedans, vans, SUVs, trucks and hybrids.

Big names like Ferrari, Maserati and Rolls-Royce will be on display. Detroit’s Big Three auto manufacturers will be showcased as well. Attendees will also be able to check out some classic cars.

Product specialists will be there to answer any questions on the automobiles, latest trends in eco-friendly features, technology, security and much more.

The Michigan International Auto Show is open to the public Thursday through Sunday. Times and dates include:

Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $12 and $5 for children ages 6 to 14. Kids who are 5 years old and younger are free.

WOOD TV8 and WOTV 4 are proud sponsors of the Michigan International Auto Show.

