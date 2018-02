BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Hardy Dam in Newaygo County is going to be shut down for an unknown amount of time.

The closure is being caused by concrete blocks that are in need of repair in the spillway of the dam.

There are no threats to the dam at this time, no plans to release water or anything from Hardy Pond.

The road over the Hardy Dam is closed while the repairs are being made. It is unknown when it will reopen at this time.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit