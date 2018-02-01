Photos: 2018 Auto Show Charity Spectacular

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Guests of the Auto Show Charity Spectacular got a sneak peek of this year’s Michigan International Auto Show Wednesday.
Proceeds from the Jan. 31 event will benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
>>Photos: Auto Show Charity Spectacular in Grand Rapids
Auto Show Charity Spectacular 2018
Auto Show Charity Spectacular 2018 x
The 20th Michigan International Auto Show runs Feb. 1 through Feb. 4 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. WOOD TV8 and WOTV 4 are proud sponsors of the event.