Photos: 2018 Auto Show Charity Spectacular

Photos from the Jan. 31, 2018 Auto Show Charity Spectacular in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Guests of the Auto Show Charity Spectacular got a sneak peek of this year’s Michigan International Auto Show Wednesday.

Proceeds from the Jan. 31 event will benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The 20th Michigan International Auto Show runs Feb. 1 through Feb. 4 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. WOOD TV8 and WOTV 4 are proud sponsors of the event.

 