Preserving our automotive history

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You’ll see a lot of new cars here at the auto show, but some of the coolest cars at the show are the vintage ones from the Gilmore Car Museum collection. It’s 2018, and things have certainly changed in the American Auto Industry that is now more than 120 years old. In fact, the nation’s very first auto show took place in Detroit in 1899 and the Michigan International Auto Show held in Grand Rapids began exactly 100 years later in 1999.

This year, the Gilmore Car Museum showcases many of the changes that have taken place in those 120 years with their display Automotive Innovations “On the Eights.”

Cars on display:

1898 Locomobile Steam Carriage

1908 Model T Ford

1918 Mercer Runabout

1928 Model A Ford

1938 Volkswagen Beetle

1948 Tucker

1958 Chevrolet

1968 Corvair Rampside Pickup

1978 AMC Pacer

1964 Checker Taxi Cab

The Gilmore Car Museum is North America’s largest auto museum with nearly 400 vehicles on display and over 189,000 square feet of exhibit space. The Museum’s 90-acre Historic Campus features numerous vintage structures including a restored and fully-functioning 1941 Silk City Diner, a recreated 1930s Shell Station, six onsite Partner Museums, and so much more.

6865 W. Hickory Road

Hickory Corners

269-671-5089

Open 7 days a week

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

