Road changes starting for Studio Park project in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers in downtown Grand Rapids will notice some changes as crews start work on a $140 million development in the city’s Arena District.

Thursday marks the beginning of construction of the Studio Park project when the City of Grand Rapids completes the land transaction with Jackson Entertainment LLC.

The developers purchased two city parking lots and the US-131 business routes between Cherry and Oakes streets to build the project, which will include a movie theater, hotel, apartments and parking ramp. The business routes close Thursday, but the parking lots near Van Andel Arena will remain open.

The city and developers have planned for seven phases of road construction, six of which will happen this year. The City of Grand Rapids provided the following detour maps for each phase of road construction:

PHASE 1 STARTS THURSDAY

PHASE 2 SCHEDULED TO START IN MARCH

PHASE 3 SCHEDULED TO START IN MARCH/APRIL

PHASE 4 SCHEDULED TO START IN MAY/JULY

PHASE 5 SCHEDULED TO START IN JULY

PHASE 6 SCHEDULED FOR JULY/AUGUST

PHASE 7 SCHEDULED FOR JUNE/JULY 2019

The road construction project is estimated to cost $3.2 million, according to the city.

The city officials will be holding an informational open house about the project from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 at the Grand Rapids Community Foundation, located at 185 Oakes Street.

For more information about the street changes can be found on the city’s website.

