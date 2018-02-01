Road changes starting for Studio Park project in GR

Studio Park, Grand Rapids
A courtesy rendering of Studio Park project in Grand Rapids' Arena District.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Drivers in downtown Grand Rapids will notice some changes as crews start work on a $140 million development in the city’s Arena District.

Thursday marks the beginning of construction of the Studio Park project when the City of Grand Rapids completes the land transaction with Jackson Entertainment LLC.

The developers purchased two city parking lots and the US-131 business routes between Cherry and Oakes streets to build the project, which will include a movie theater, hotel, apartments and parking ramp. The business routes close Thursday, but the parking lots near Van Andel Arena will remain open.

The city and developers have planned for seven phases of road construction, six of which will happen this year. The City of Grand Rapids provided the following detour maps for each phase of road construction:

PHASE 1 STARTS THURSDAY

Map: Both directions of US-131 business routes between Cherry and Oakes streets will close permanently Thursday. A temporary traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Ionia Avenue and Cherry Street.

PHASE 2 SCHEDULED TO START IN MARCH

Map: Cherry Street under US-131 will be closed for storm sewer and street lighting work.

PHASE 3 SCHEDULED TO START IN MARCH/APRIL

Map: Northbound Ottawa Avenue will be closed between Oakes and Weston streets for sewer work.

PHASE 4 SCHEDULED TO START IN MAY/JULY

Map: Oakes Street between Grandville and Ionia avenues will be closed for sewer, water main, street lighting, sidewalk and landscaping work.

PHASE 5 SCHEDULED TO START IN JULY

Map: Ionia Avenue will be closed between Cherry and Oakes streets for utility work.

PHASE 6 SCHEDULED FOR JULY/AUGUST

Map: Cherry Street will be closed between US-131 business routes and Ionia Avenue for storm sewer, street lighting and widening work.

PHASE 7 SCHEDULED FOR JUNE/JULY 2019

Map: No street detours are expected when crews build a new portion of Ottawa Avenue between Oakes and Cherry streets.

The road construction project is estimated to cost $3.2 million, according to the city.

The city officials will be holding an informational open house about the project from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 at the Grand Rapids Community Foundation, located at 185 Oakes Street.

For more information about the street changes can be found on the city’s website.

