Sec. of Agriculture visits GR during MI visit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue spent his Thursday in Michigan.

The former Georgia governor visited agriculture production facilities, including a turkey processing plant in Grand Rapids.

Perdue said he wants to see first-hand what challenges and needs growers and producers face. He talked about why it is important to hear from farmers across the country.

“That’s why we’re here in Michigan, obviously to learn about all the different specialty crops as we consider the farm bill coming up that Congress will be writing here shortly,” he said. “They look to (the) USDA to give them advice and council over that.”

He said he is also concerned with other issues that impact farmers and producers, including how trading laws affect the supply and demand of specialty crops.

During his Grand Rapids visit, Perdue weighed in on President Donald Trump and his recent State of the Union address.

“I thought the theme, and I kind of reiterated here today, (was) about a safe strong and proud America, that’s the optimism that I think people want to hear about. They want a leader that’s willing to stand up for America,” Perdue said.

Perdue also has stops scheduled in Kalamazoo and Ann Arbor during his Michigan visit.

