Snyder wants to boost water infrastructure funding

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder wants to improve the state’s water infrastructure by investing $110 million annually to help ensure access to safe drinking water.

Snyder’s office says Thursday the money would come from a new state fee on water customers. It would be used for priority projects such as water main and lead service line replacement, upgrades for failing infrastructure and collection of information on water infrastructure.

Lead-contaminated drinking water in Flint has been blamed primarily on his administration’s failures in 2014 and 2015.

The proposal would implement a $1 annual fee per person starting in 2020 and increase by $1 per person to $5 annually per person in 2024. The proposal would expire in 2040. Customers of public water supply systems serving 1,000 people or more would be charged.

