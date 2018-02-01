South Haven doctor’s office searched by drug task force

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — State and federal authorities Thursday searched the office of a West Michigan doctor as part of a drug investigation.

The Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team tells 24 Hour News 8 they executed a search warrant at Dr. Matthew Small’s office at Bronson South Haven Family Medicine around 9:30 a.m. An employee who answered the phone said Small’s office was closed for the day.

The MSP drug task force says it took documents from the doctor’s office.

Authorities say their investigation stems from information that Small had been writing a large quantity of prescriptions for narcotics since 2015.

SWET says it is working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in this case. Authorities plan to turn over their findings to the prosecutor’s office, once the investigation is complete.

