Suspect sought after GR-area Subway robbed

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for the man who robbed a metro Grand Rapids fast food shop Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Subway sandwich shop along West River Drive NE between US-131 and Pine Island Drive in Plainfield Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says a man went into the store and demanded money. He didn’t show a weapon, but implied he had one.

He ran off on foot. It’s unclear what, if anything, he got away with.

A K-9 was brought in to search the area, but didn’t find him. The robber was described as a black man around 30 years old, standing about 6 feet and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a red zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a black stocking cap, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

