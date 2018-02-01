Target 8 reporter puts PFAS blood test to the test

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — As Wolverine Worldwide’s PFAS contamination crisis spreads into more private wells in northern Kent County, it is fueling a debate about blood testing.

At 11 p.m., Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker, who lived in Rockford until he was 8, undergoes his own blood test for PFAS.

Until 2000, Rockford got its drinking water from the Rogue River, two blocks downstream from the polluted Wolverine Worldwide tannery. So it’s likely Kolker drank PFAS.

His report will reveal not only the steps it takes to test blood for PFAS — and the high cost — but also highlight the debate over whether tests are needed.

Public health officials say it’s enough to know you’ve been drinking PFAS-tainted water. If you have, it’s going to be in your system, they say.

But the handful of people already tested in this area — with extremely high levels — say everybody has a right to know their own PFAS blood counts.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

