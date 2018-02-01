WOOD TV8 ushers in Olympics with World of Winter festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The countdown is on to the Winter Games, and WOOD TV8 is ready to help West Michigan celebrate with the World of Winter festival.

WOOD TV8 is partnering with the city of Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Sport & Social Club and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. for the weekslong celebration downtown.

It all starts Friday, Feb. 9, with mascot ice skating at 4:30 p.m., followed by WOOD TV8’s special coverage of the Winter Olympics at 7 p.m. and continuing through the opening ceremonies at 8 p.m.

The Olympics runs from Feb. 8 through Feb. 25. During that time, visitors to Rosa Parks Circle can who are 18 years old or under can skate for free on the flag-lined rink. People can also test their curling skills on a synthetic rink nearby.

Some familiar faces from WOOD TV8 will also compete against each other in an Olympic-themed ice carving contest, with the help of professionals.

The World of Winter festival will also include:

Food truck alley featuring foods from around the world

Live ice carving by Ice Brigade’s Randy Finch

A Guinness world record attempt at the largest gaga ball tournament

Winter sports-themed ice sculptures throughout the city

Ice painting for children on Saturday, Feb. 10 from noon to 6 p.m.

Human Hungry Hungry Hippos Tournament on Sunday, Feb. 11

