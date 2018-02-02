Crash injures 2 in Gaines Township

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that sent two drivers to the hospital.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Paris Avenue and 100th Street SE in Gaines Township.

Authorities say a Jeep Liberty heading north on East Paris Avenue failed to stop for traffic as it turned west onto 100th Street and into the path of a two-door BMW vehicle heading east on 100th Street.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Jeep suffered a head injury; the other driver had a fractured leg.

Investigators say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

