Crash kills 1 in Branch County

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Coldwater man was killed in a Friday night crash in Branch County.

Authorities said the victim’s vehicle was facing westbound on US-12 while waiting to turn on Pond Drive when it was rear-ended and pushed into the eastbound lane. An eastbound vehicle was traveling down the road and was unable to avoid a collision.

Authorities have identified the victim as 64-year-old Jeffery Jonas, who was pronounced dead on scene.

The other two drivers were taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

