From the most expensive, to vintage…see it all at the Michigan International Auto Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich—Hundreds of cars are on display each year at the Michigan International Auto Show, coming up February 1-4 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids—from vintage cars to luxury vehicles, and everything in between. We asked our industry experts to help identify the “can’t miss vehicles” this year and here’s what they had to say.

2018 Rolls Royce Phantom — The Phantom experience is anticipated. But it is never expected. This is perfect, force-free equilibrium. A harmonious collaboration of rear-axle steering, active stabilization and on-air suspension deliver a graceful, beautifully balanced drive. Inside the quietest Rolls-Royce ever created, silence – that rarest of joys – is yours whenever you desire it. Enhanced with discreet technology, the tranquil Phantom Suite is the epitome of contemporary luxury – for those who understand that a whisper can be louder than a shout. It’s a rare sense of scale that defines Phantom. Behind the Pantheon grille, this commanding presence is confirmed. Power is paramount to the driving experience. Phantom delivers seemingly limitless strength. Coming in at $520,400 – this is the most expensive vehicle in this year’s show. Find it in the Million Dollar Motorway.

2018 Toyota C-HR — According to Auto Week, “Toyota is positioning the C-HR as an entry point for millennials who want a stylish, city-use ‘crossover’ that doesn’t cost a lot and comes relatively loaded. The C-HR is built on the Toyota New Global Architecture platform, the same one the new Prius rides on.” The first ever of this line, you’ll find both the XLE and the XLE Premium on display. One of four models available as part of the Toyota Drive Center.

2018 Volkswagen Atlas — Big families need a big SUV. Introducing the Atlas, large enough to handle everything from the daily car pool to a weekend adventure. It comes standard with seven seats and a 3rd row kids will love to sit in. Not to mention enough technology and amenities to help keep everyone happy. And we back it up with a transferable 6-year, 72,000-mile, whichever occurs first, New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Go ahead, take it out and see how it drives. Life’s as big as you make it.

1975 VW Beetle — Introduced in 1938 as “The Peoples’ Car,” it would take the Volkswagen Beetle 37 years to exceed the 15 million sales record of the Model T Ford (achieved in only 19 years), to be hailed the best-selling single-model automobile in world history. See this car in the Gilmore Car Museum display in the Grand Gallery.

The 20th Annual Michigan International Auto Show is hosted by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association with presenting sponsor Gentex Corporation. It is one of 14 consumer expositions produced by ShowSpan Inc., in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Founded in 1945, ShowSpan – a John D. Loeks Company – has grown to be one of the largest producers of consumer shows in the Midwest.

Michigan International Auto Show: February 1-4, 2018

Friday, February 2 11:00am – 9:30pm

Saturday, February 3 10:00am – 9:30pm

Sunday, February 4 10:00am – 5:00pm

Admission: $12 adults, $5 children aged 6 to 14. Kids 5 and under are admitted free.

www.GRAutoShow.com | www.facebook.com/GRAutoShow | www.twitter.com/GRAutoShow | (#GRAutoShow)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

