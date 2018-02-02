GR girl, 5, sends pep talk to Philadelphia Eagles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — “E-A-G-L-E-S,” yells 5-year-old Anni Coverly.

It was also the answer she gave when her parents asked her who she wanted to win the Super Bowl.

“We would just give her some lines at a time and she would have these lines,” said her father, Tom Coverly Jr. “We would just let her put her personality in to it.”

She certainly made the most of the opportunity.

“First game of the playoffs you were the underdogs,” Anni said looking into the camera of her dad’s phone. “And you came out playing, woof, woof, woof!”

“She’s so five and-a-half and just spunky,” said her mother, Tiffany Coverly.

That’s why her parents decided to give Anni a platform to share that personality.

“Ask Anni” is a video the family has only a produced a few times and posted it to their YouTube channel, The Dorky Duo.

One of the video clips of “Ask Anni” was a pep talk to the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans before they defeated the Vikings in the NFC Championship game.

That clip has almost 100,000 views.

The family lives in Grand Rapids, but Tom Coverly grew up on the East Coast as a big Eagles Fan. He and his wife are both professional entertainers and motivational speakers.

It appears Anni may have a future on stage too.

“At the same time, she has this motherly instinct about her and this caring way about her with other people,” Tiffany Coverly said.

Her favorite player is quarterback Carson Wentz.

“Because when he got hurt, I feel bad about him,” Anni said.

Anni won’t have to feel bad for Wentz if her score prediction for Super Bowl 2018 is correct.

“(The Eagles will score) probably 31 and the Patriots would have three i guess,” she said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

