Grand Rapids police: Missing man found safe

UPDATE: Grand Rapids police say 89-year-old Napoleon Jones has been found safe.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are searching for a missing 89-year-old man who may be suffering from a mental condition.

Napoleon Jones was last seen around 10 a.m. Friday morning when he walked away from his house in the 900 block of Oakhill Street SE, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release. Police told 24 Hour News 8 that they are concerned about his safety due to the frigid temperatures Friday morning.

Family told police that he may act confused and disoriented.

Jones is around 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds with gray hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, black jacket and gray pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

