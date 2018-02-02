High schools hoops roundup: Feb. 2, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan high school basketball teams have made the mid-season turn and are setting their sights on postseason play and conference championships.

24 Hour News 8 sent crews to several games across West Michigan Friday night.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central took on Spring Lake in an O-K Blue Conference showdown, with the Lakers trailing the Cougars by one game in the conference standings. Unfortunately for Spring Lake, they were unable to make up the difference and fell 59-40.

West Ottawa was able to stay undefeated in conference play, knocking off Hudsonville 60-41.

In a non-conference matchup, Forest Hills Central was able to take down East Grand Rapids, 54-45.

Hamilton women’s basketball knocked off Unity Christian 44-32.

**Watch highlights from each of these games in the above video.**

