Investigators search buildings on MSU’s campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s Attorney General office says it still hasn’t received all the documents it has requested from Michigan State University in the investigation of the handling of former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Investigators and Michigan State Police searched two buildings on MSU’s campus Friday.

A spokesperson said William Strampel, the former dean at MSU, still hasn’t issued emails or texts to officials last week after a letter released Monday requested he turn the documents over “immediately.”

Read the full statement from the spokesperson here:

“On Saturday, January 27, immediate production of physical items assigned to William Strampel were requested by the Special Counsel. This has not occurred. We are continuing to investigate with our partners at the Michigan State Police and will not be providing further comment.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

