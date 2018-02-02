KCAS Pets of the Week: Baby and Kobe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a pup with a lot of personality, this week’s pets of the week may be the right fit.

First up is Baby. She’s a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who came to the Kent County Animal Shelter when her owners could no longer care for her.

Baby is a sweet girl who’s become a shelter favorite because of her sassy, fun personality and affectionate cuddling.

Baby would fare best in a home instead of an apartment, with older, respectful children. She’s looking for an owner who can work with her on basic commands.

Next is Kobe. He’s a 3-year-old American Staffordshire mix who also came to the shelter when his owner could no longer care for him.

Kobe is active and fun, making him a great running partner. He knows basic commands and loves to show off his skills.

For more information about Baby, Kobe or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

