Man accused of killing his grandma will stand trial





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of beating his grandmother to death in Sparta in August will stand trial.

The judge ruled Friday there is enough evidence against 23-year-old Matthew Malleaux, who was charged with the beating death of his 85-year-old grandmother, Anne Parker, at her Sparta home.

Police said Malleaux had been drinking heavily and became angry when his grandmother’s Care Link medical alarm started going off, which was when they began to argue and he turned violent.

The alarm brought first responders to the house, where they found Parker on the ground inside with several injuries. She was taken to a hospital but died the next day.

In a hearing Friday, a Michigan State Police detective who interviewed Malleaux twice testified about her second conversation with him at the jail.

“He said he put his hands on her shoulders and then he did a shaking motion,” Detective Sgt. Denise Bentley said. “At one point he said there was some type of a frenzy and there was a headbutt.”

Despite that, Malleaux also told police he did not hurt his grandmother, and that she had tripped and fallen down the stairs.

However, the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, testifying Parked suffered around 20 blows to her body that weren’t consistent with falling down the stairs.

Police said Malleaux waived his Miranda rights before being interviewed by detectives. On Friday, his defense attorney raised questions over whether or not he specifically asked for an attorney and didn’t get one.

The issue is likely to be brought up again during the trial.

Malleaux is also facing charges for resisting and obstructing for being accused of throwing a large cement object at an EMT when police tried to subdue him the night of his arrest.

In December, he was found competent to stand trial, which does not have a set date at this time.

