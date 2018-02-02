WB I-94 in Van Buren Co. reopens after 29-vehicle pileup

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a 29-vehicle pileup forced them to shut down a section of westbound I-94 in Van Buren County Friday.

Troopers say the crash happened during heavy lake-effect snow around 9:20 a.m. Friday at mile marker 45 just south of Hartford. MSP say the pileup involved 17 semi-trucks and 12 other vehicles.

It’s unclear how many people are injured, but MSP says at least one person was pinned inside his vehicle for a short time. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office helped at the scene.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions | Interactive radar

Westbound I-94 closed for several hours Friday, but has since reopened.

MSP are also cautioning drivers to slow down and give other vehicles more space when conditions are snowy.

