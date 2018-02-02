MSU interim president Engler names VP

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Interim Michigan State University President John Engler has named a vice president.

Engler named Carol Viventi, an MSU alumna, as vice president and special counsel to the president Friday night in a university release.

Viventi has served as deputy director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights and secretary of the Michigan Senate.

She will start her new role Monday.

Engler was named interim president of MSU Wednesday during a board of trustees meeting, replacing Lou Anna K. Simon after her resignation.

Simon and athletic director Mark Hollis have both stepped down from their positions amid increasing criticism of how the university handled complaints against former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

