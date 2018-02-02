Snow Conditions Report: Feb. 2, 2018





WOOD TV8 News App users: Tap here for the full report, including pictures and maps.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Good news for winter weather enthusiasts: Areas of fresh snow have fallen since the peak of our January thaw, and more snow is expected this weekend, adding some depth for back-country skiers, snowshoers and snowmobilers.

Right now, 71 percent of the Great Lakes is snow-covered, with an average depth of 6.4 inches. Most areas in West Michigan are on the very low side of that average, coming in closer to 1 inch.

Conditions north of Highway 10 are great for snowmobiling. Here is a video of Meteorologist Matt Kirkwood enjoying the fresh snow on the way up to Grand Marais.

Snow total reports across the mitten shows range from close to an inch near Grand Rapids to more than 2 feet on the north side of the Upper Peninsula. This weekend, a widespread 3 inches to 6 inches is expected for West Michigan, with a few locations north of Grand Rapids seeing closer to 8 inches of snow. Most of the snow will arrive late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Temperatures this weekend will be cold, but great for winter weather enthusiasts. Both days will be cold enough to support snow-making at Michigan ski resorts, too.

Saturday will feature highs near 30 degrees with widespread snow.

Later in the month, there is a chance for our jet stream to relax and allow warmer air to once again flood back into Michigan.

——

Matt Kirkwood’s Snow Conditions Report is sponsored by Harvey Automotive.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

