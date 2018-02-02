Walker police ID driver killed in Wilson Avenue crash

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are releasing the name of the driver killed in a three-vehicle crash in Walker.

Officers Friday identified the man killed in Tuesday afternoon’s crash on Wilson Avenue as 59-year-old David Vellenga of Kentwood.

Walker police previously said the crash on Wilson Avenue north of Hall Street SW involved two northbound vehicles and a southbound vehicle. Vellenga was in one of the northbound vehicles, which rolled after the crash.

Vellenga’s 12-year-old passenger was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening. The two other drivers are also expected to recover.

Police say the crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol do not appear to have been factors.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Walker police at 616.791.6788 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

