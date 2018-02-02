Wear red for women’s heart health awareness Friday





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The American Heart Association encourages people to wear red on Friday to raise awareness of women’s heart health.

Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s national movement to end cardiovascular diseases, which includes heart disease and stroke, in women.

Many people don’t realize that cardiovascular diseases are the number one killer of women. Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year — more than all forms of cancer combined.

Symptoms of heart disease can be hard to detect in women, but 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with action and education.

The American Heart Association encourages women to schedule a well-woman visit with a doctor to measure blood pressure, check cholesterol and look for signs of heart disease, stroke and other illnesses.

There are several ways to help prevent heart disease including eating well, exercise, not smoking, knowing your cholesterol levels and dangers of high blood pressure.

