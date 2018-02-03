AAA offering free rides home this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — AAA is offering a free ride home to prevent alcohol-related deaths during Super Bowl weekend.

The program, Tow to Go, started Friday and runs through 6 a.m. on Monday.

Free and confidential rides are available to people who people who aren’t members to the service during the designated times. A tow truck will transport drivers and their vehicles home or to a safe destination within 10 miles of their location.

To get a ride, call 855.280.9246.

The service will also be available on the following dates:

March 16 to 6 a.m. on March 18

May 4 to 6 a.m. May 6

May 25 to 6 a.m. on May 29

July 3 to 6 a.m. on July 5

Aug. 31 to 6 a.m. on Sept. 4

Oct. 31 to 6 a.m. on Nov. 1

Nov. 21 to 6 a.m. Nov. 25

