Crash kills 1 in Mecosta County

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Morley man was killed after his vehicle crashed into a tree Saturday night in Mecosta Township.

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Northland and Obert drives.

Authorities said the 19-year-old male driver was unable to make the curve near Olbert Drive and left the roadway before striking a tree.

The victim was taken to Spectrum Health Big Rapids, where he died from his injuries. The victim’s identity won’t be released until his family is notified.

