Don’t miss the Leaf, Porsche, Outlander & Range Rover at the Michigan International Auto Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich—Hundreds of cars are on display each year at the Michigan International Auto Show, coming up February 1-4 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids—from vintage cars to luxury vehicles, and everything in between. We asked our industry experts to help identify the “can’t miss vehicles” this year and here’s what they had to say.

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV — As the only PHEV crossover in its class, Outlander PHEV is perfectly suited for your weekday commute and weekend adventures. Mitsubishi took it one step further and added S-AWC, one of the world’s most advanced all-wheel control systems, adding in several advanced technologies to give you maximum traction and control. Outlander PHEV is the only plug-in hybrid with DC Fast Charging10 in addition to Level 1 and 2 charging. DC Fast Charge gets you to 80% capacity in about 25 minutes at CHAdeMO public charging stations. Wherever you go, you’re never too far from getting a quick boost.

2018 Nissan Leaf — Get ready for a whole new way to drive, where the everyday is exhilarating. Feel more inspired, capable, and confident – wherever you go. All in a car that does simple things amazingly. Going Electric has its benefits. From never paying for gas or making an oil change again to two years of complimentary charging at No Charge to Charge stations using the EZ-Charge card, LEAF owners are not just excited about their car. This all-new 100% electric car has a range of up to 150 miles.

2018 Porsche Macan Turbo — What makes a Porsche a Porsche? The fact that it is instantly recognizable, some would answer. Others might say it’s the face that stands out from the crowd. Our engineers would say that it’s the Porsche DNA. The face of every model in the Macan range displays the dominant sporty genes of their hereditary line. Markers include the characteristic headlights recessed in the hood. The large, imposing air intakes of the front fascia are just waiting to inhale life. The Macan—built for an intensive life in which the thirst for experience and thrills are ever present, and in which new challenges are a permanent driving force. Built for a life that refuses to be cut-short by conventions and feels all the more authentic for it.

2018 Range Rover Velar — Simplicity that exudes confidence and individuality. The Range Rover Velar leads the way in progressive design. Clean, elegant and distinctive, the vehicle has a striking, contemporary presence. Wherever you go in the Range Rover Velar, eyes will follow. The Range Rover Velar design philosophy is revolutionary. Striking proportions, flush door handles and an integrated rear spoiler all improve aerodynamics. Features including the foil stamped grille give the vehicle’s front profile an undeniable presence.

The 20th Annual Michigan International Auto Show is hosted by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association with presenting sponsor Gentex Corporation. It is one of 14 consumer expositions produced by ShowSpan Inc., in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Founded in 1945, ShowSpan – a John D. Loeks Company – has grown to be one of the largest producers of consumer shows in the Midwest.

Michigan International Auto Show: February 1-4, 2018

Saturday, February 3 10:00am – 9:30pm

Sunday, February 4 10:00am – 5:00pm

Admission: $12 adults, $5 children aged 6 to 14. Kids 5 and under are admitted free.

www.GRAutoShow.com | www.facebook.com/GRAutoShow | www.twitter.com/GRAutoShow | (#GRAutoShow)

