Giants Awards held at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After spending many years as a community leader, Ellen James was awarded as the 2018 Giant Among Giants Saturday night.

The award recognizes notable contributions of black community members who improve the quality of life in Grand Rapids. Since 1983, 13 individuals have been recognized annually for their efforts in the community.

“It started basically on their vision to recognize African-Americans within the community who have dedicated their lives to service as well as excellence in their careers,” said Giants Award Organizer Vanessa Greene.

James has spent several years on the Grand Rapids Community College Board of Trustees and the City of Grand Rapids Community Relations Commission.

