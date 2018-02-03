Hope dominates Calvin to sweep regular season series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope College started quickly and never looked back in a 76-59 victory over Calvin College Saturday afternoon at Van Noord Arena.

Dante Hawkins led the Flying Dutchmen with 23 points. Jason Beckman had 22 points and Preston Granger added 18 points in the victory.

Calvin’s Derrick Devries had 17 points and Michael Wilks had 15 points to lead the Knights.

Hope held an 11-point halftime lead at 31-20 before extending the advantage to the final margin of 17 in the second half.

It’s the second win for Hope this season against the Knights. The two previously played January 10th at DeVos Fieldhouse with Hope taking that contest 77-72.

Hope remains in first place in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association with a 7-3 conference record and 13-8 overall. Calvin falls to 8-13 overall and 4-6 in MIAA play.

**Watch full highlights from the game in the above video.**

