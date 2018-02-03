Jack Doles arrives in South Korea for Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WOOD) — 24 Hour News 8 Sports Director Jack Doles has landed in South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games!
Jack landed in Pyeongchang around 3 a.m. eastern time and is getting settled in at the media village in Gangneung. He shared some photos of his hotel room on his Twitter.
Watch for Jack’s live coverage starting Thursday, February 8.
- Olympic Zone Show – STARTS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 8 – Airs M-Sa – 7:30PM (No show 2/9. Final show 2/24)
The Olympic Zone is a magazine show hosted by Marlee Ginter & Brian Sterling during the games.
The show will cover the big stories and get you ready for that night’s prime time coverage. Jack Doles will report live daily during the Olympic Zone.
- Olympic Hopes, Gold Dreams – AIRS FRIDAY FEBRUARY 9 – 7:30PM
This is a 30-minute special featuring our local athletes and coaches who will be in PyeongChang for the Olympics. Jack Doles, Larry Figurski and Joe Aulisio.
- Road to the Olympics Special – AIRS SATURDAY FEBRUARY 10 – 6:30PM
- Our team of six reporters in South Korea get you ready for the Winter Games with a 30-minute preview show
- Destination South Korea Special – AIRS SATURDAY FEBRUARY 17, 6:30PM
This will be a 30-minute special produced by the team in South Korea focusing on the host city/community. We will produce features on entertainment, history, lifestyle activities and other topics. While this is a special about the host country for the Olympics.