KCSO investigating Facebook message child porn video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a child pornography video that is showing up in Facebook messenger inboxes.

Authorities said multiple reports of a video containing child pornography and an accompanying message asking people to spread the video to identify the victim and the perpetrator have been made. They are asking the public to stop forwarding, sharing or showing the video to anyone, as it could be considered dissemination of child pornography no matter what the intentions are.

If anyone finds the video in their inbox, they are encouraged to delete it immediately.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the matter.

