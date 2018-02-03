MHSAA facing severe official shortage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An umpiring clinic was held at Grand Rapids Community College Saturday to help sharpen fundamentals and mechanics of the state’s officials.

It gave Michigan High School Athletic Association umpires the opportunity to prepare for the upcoming baseball season that will start as the snow begins to melt. The training sessions are critical in keeping a young umpire prepared for all the challenges a new official faces before, during and after any game.

While there were umpires in attendance, the MHSAA is in need of more officials for multiple sports across the state.

At its highest point in 2008, there were over 12,000 officials. Ten years later, numbers have shrunk to around 10,000.

Those interested can register to become an MHSAA official on its website.

