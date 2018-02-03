Mother of murdered boy, 4, speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — The mother of a 5-year-old boy murdered by her boyfriend is now behind bars after she was charged with failing to protect her child and lying to police.

On Saturday, Sonja Hernandez spoke to 24 Hour News 8 via Internet from the Kent County Jail.

It started on June 13 when police found Giovanni Mejias dying at the Cutlerville mobile home he shared with his mother, his four siblings and his mother’s boyfriend, Elis Nelson Ortiz-Nieves.

He would be arrested charged and found guilty of the boy’s murder. Ortiz-Nieves maintained that he was trying to save the boy even as he was being sentenced last month.

But testimony showed that the child suffered at least seven blows to the head and there was evidence he had cigarette burns on his body.

“You are the lowest form of human life that I have been able to observe or see,” said Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock during the Jan. 11 sentence hearing. “You are a monster and quite frankly you are evil. What you did was sickening and disgusting.”

Before he was taken to prison for the rest of his life, the convicted murderer scuffled with guards, saying he did not want to hear what the judge was saying.

Hernandez also maintained that he was innocent.

She was arrested last week and charged with child abuse for failing to protect Giovanni and her four surviving children from her boyfriend’s abuse. She is also charged with lying to investigators — they say she tried to blame her son’s death on one of her other children — a charge she flatly denies.

“Everybody who knows me as a person knows that I am a great parent, so I don’t care about what anybody has to say,” said Hernandez.

When asked if her boyfriend is where he belongs, she doesn’t have as much to say.

“I have no comment on that,” she says.

And does she still love the man convicted of killing her son?

“I have no comment on that,” she said.

She says that police wanted her to testify against Ortiz-Nieves.

“If I bashed him like they wanted me to, I wouldn’t be in this position right now,” Hernandez said. “They’re just trying to make an example out of me.”

Hernandez says she is a good mother.

“Of course, I work three jobs to support my children with no assistance,” she said. “My kids know that I love them and I’m gonna do everything so I can get them back.”

She said she believes she will be proven innocent.

“My family’s trying to get me out and I told them, ‘No, I gotta prove my innocence.’”

Hernandez has hearing dates in two courtrooms next week. She is held on a $100,000 bond and faces a maximum of life in prison if convicted as charged.

