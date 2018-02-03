MSP: Woman killed, man injured in snowmobile crash

HAGAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say one person is dead and another seriously injured in a snowmobile crash in Southwest Michigan.

Authorities were called at 1:37 a.m. to a wooded area in the 4700 block of Carmody Road in Hagar Township. Hagar Township is north of Benton Harbor.

Troopers say the passenger, a 43-year-old Owosso woman, was thrown from the snowmobile during the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 41-year-old Owosso man, suffered serious injuries to his back and pelvis, troopers say. He was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Troopers say the driver and passenger were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, but troopers say alcohol appears to be a factor.

