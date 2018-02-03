No injuries in fire at Comstock Twp. home





COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say no one was injured in a fire at a Comstock Township home early Saturday.

The fire broke out at 1:11 a.m. at the home in the 700 block of Benedict Avenue.

Comstock Township Fire Chief Matt Beauchamp said the home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. There were no hydrants in the area, so water had to be shuttled in.

The homeowner tells 24 Hour News 8 that he woke up to smoke inside the home. He and his dog were able to make it out of the home safely, and he said no one else was inside the home at the time.

Beauchamp said a neighbor reported the fire to authorities.

There were smoke detectors in the home, but the homeowner said he’s not sure if they were working.

Beauchamp said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

