Prank missile announcement made over Standale Meijer intercom





WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Walker say an announcement made over the intercom of a Meijer store that a missile was headed toward the United States was a prank.

Police were called at 9:41 p.m. to the Meijer located at 315 Wilson Avenue NW.

Walker police say that an announcement that said missiles were heading for the U.S. was played over the intercom. Police investigated and determined the announcement was a prank, and the announcement was made from a phone in the store.

Police are still investigating, and say they are working with Meijer personnel to get more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walker Police Department at 616.791.6887 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

