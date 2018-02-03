‘That’s it?’ Fired FBI chief Comey scoffs at GOP memo

Related Coverage House Republicans release partisan memo on Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey has scorned the memo that was released by House Republicans after being declassified by President Donald Trump, saying it doesn’t add up to much.

His assessment on Twitter was: “That’s it?”

Comey called the memo “dishonest and misleading” and not worth the damage it’s done to public trust in U.S. intelligence agencies.

That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs. — James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2018

After being declassified by Trump, the memo was released Friday by House Republicans. It claims the FBI abused its surveillance powers in the Russia investigation.

The FBI, Justice Department and Democrats furiously lobbied Trump to stop the release, saying it could harm national security and mislead the public.

Since his firing last May, Comey has made his personal feelings about Trump known, testifying in detail about personal interactions he says troubled him.

