E. 36th Street closed over Hardy Dam

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have shut down E. 36th Street over the Hardy Dam, northeast of Newaygo, because of concerns that a leaning wall may spill debris into the road.

The cement block wall on the north side of the road was tilted at about 10 inches Sunday afternoon and was still moving, Consumers Energy told 24 Hour News 8.

Because the wall is still shifting, raising concerns that cement blocks may fall onto the roadway, 36th Street was closed to traffic, Newaygo County Emergency Services said. It’s not yet known when it will reopen. Detours have been posted.

Consumers will send out crews Monday to clear ice from the tipping wall.

36th Street was also shut down for several hours Thursday because the cement blocks were shifting.

Authorities aren’t worried about the structural integrity of the dam itself. The problem is above ground, so there’s no concern of water being released or any threat to people who live downstream.

